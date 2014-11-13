Baby Mop: sweeping floors just got easier

Baby Mop Onesie, only by Better Than Pants, Photo Credit BetterThanPants

A new invention is not sweeping off the shelves, but sweeping the floors instead.

Better Than Pants has released a Baby Mop, and according to their official website, it is the only onesie that cleans your floors.

The outfit is built like a traditional onesie, but with the addition of ultra-absorbent materials. According to the website, it has been engineered to not only clean, but also to shine the floor.

“Baby Mops make great baby shower gift,” according to the website.

To convince parents, Better Than Pants has given five reasons why you need a Baby Mop:

1. Teach your baby a strong work ethic early on in their life.

2. Your baby will learn not to drop and waste food.

3. Baby will get a nice workout, burn off energy, and do muscle toning. And sleep better too!

4. Not having to clean your floors saves you time so you can spend it doing things you enjoy.

5. Save lots of money on house cleaning costs.Baby Mops are advertised as being super soft and comfortable. It comes in a variety of sizes for both girls and boys.

To purchase your Baby Mop onesie, click here.

