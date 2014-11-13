RECIPE: Deep Dish Pizza Casserole

Pizza is a dish that almost everyone loves, but with today's prices, who can afford to order one all the time?This recipe by Half Baked Harvest proves that you can have delicious pizza faster than it takes to order one, with half the cost.

INSTRUCTIONS

1 (13 ounce) Pillsbury Pizza Crust



1 1/2 cups pizza sauce



2 1/2 cups of your favorite cheese (I like using a mix of provolone, mozzarella and cheddar)



1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated



12 whole pepperonis (optional)



1/2 pound cooked ground spicy Italian sausage (optional)



Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray or olive oil.



2. Unroll the pizza dough, and press it into the bottom and halfway up sides of prepared baking dish.



3. Spread the dough with some pizza sauce and, if using, sprinkle the cooked spicy Italian sausage over the top. Cover the pizza with cheese and then top with pepperoni (if using). Sprinkle the Parmesan over top.



4. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until crust is golden brown and the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with more Parmesan if desired. Serve immediately.

