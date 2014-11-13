POLL: Which commercial would you watch?

The 2014 year is slowly coming to a close, and companies are still fighting for the consumers attention with commercials.We all know the point of advertising is to convince the general viewing audience that they need something or to at least make them want it, but how do companies make us want to actually watch the commercial? By making them heartfelt, funny and purely awesome, of course!This year, we're taking a poll to see which commercial is truly the least frustrating, and which one inspires you the most.

1. Sainsbury's 2014 Christmas Ad

This advertisement plays on the idea of humanity uniting to celebrate Dec. 25. In the video, two groups of men come together for the festive day and forget the other worries. The main idea is that Christmas is for sharing.

2. Thai Life Insurance

Commercials often leave us with a feeling of hope and wonder. This advertisement from Thai Life Insurance gives inspiration to be better people. The idea that this company is sharing is to care about what is good and right, by joining them of course.

3. John Lewis Christmas Advert 2014

John Lewis is a company based out of London, England. They use the friendship of a boy and his penguin, Monty, to show the importance of love during the holiday season. The meaning is to inspire viewers to give someone the Christmas wish that they've been dreaming of.

4. Guinness Commercial: Empty Chair

Guinness's "Empty Chair" is a salute to the character in all of us. In the advertisement, a community bans together to remember those who may not be able to be with us during the holiday season, but are still there in spirit. Guinness reminds us that our character is based on what we do when no one's looking.

5. Honey Maid: This is Wholesome

Recently, there has been a push by some companies for equality in advertising. Honey Maid is one of those companies. This commercial signifies that no matter how things change, what makes us wholesome never will.

Don't forget to vote for your favorite! Results will be revealed on Nov. 19.

