On this day in history - November 13th, 1974

Ronald DeFeo, Jr. kills his entire family at their house at 112 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York.

At 3 a.m. on November 13th, DeFeo took a .35 Marlin lever action rifle and shot his mother, father and four siblings while they were asleep in their beds. He then disposed of evidence such as bloodstained clothes and went to work as normal. The murders were not uncovered until 6 o'clock that night when he walked into a bar down the street and said "You got to help me! I think my mother and father are shot!" One odd fact about the murders stands out: neighbors awake at the time of the shootings heard no gunfire, only the DeFeos' dog barking.



DeFeo received 6 consecutive sentences of 25 years to life. The controversy surrounding the crimes and the house at 112 Ocean Avenue spawned the Amityville Horror franchise after George and Kathy Lutz claimed to experience a series of paranormal events inside the home.



112 Ocean Avenue is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the United States for people interested in the paranormal. Subsequent owners of the house changed its infamous "eye" windows in an attempt to keep unwanted tourists away.

