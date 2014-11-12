November 12, Wednesday evening forecast

The clouds are doing a great job at sticking around this afternoon. We'll be stuck under the clouds through the rest of the night and into tomorrow.

In fact, tomorrow we could even see a few showers in the morning before we start to clear out into the afternoon.

Highs will be held in the 40s and 50s. Rain totals won't exceed one-quarter of an inch.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather