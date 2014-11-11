November 11, Tuesday evening forecast

It will be a seasonably warm afternoon and evening for the Pine Belt out ahead of a cool down for the rest of the week and into the weekend.For tomorrow, cloudy and chilly. Afternoon highs around 60 with a 20 to 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower. No severe weather is anticipated, just a cold rain. Rainfall totals will remain below one-tenth of an inch.

So, the headlines... Rain chances here and there, chilly air in by Thursday and temperatures around freezing Friday and Saturday morning

Lows as you wake up tomorrow, though, will still be seasonal. We'll be around 45. Highs into the afternoon will be back around 60. Clouds will be with us through most of the day.

The day planner, clouds in the morning, a few showers and then a few more showers in the afternoon with some breaks of sun, too.

The seven day shows a cool down Thursday and Friday a quick warm up on Saturday before we cool back down on Sunday.