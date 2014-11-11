On this day in history - November 11th, 1918

The Allies sign the First Armistice at Compiègne and end hostilities of World War I.

Erich Ludendorff of Imperial German High Command requested that the Entente grant a ceasefire after Kaiser Wilhelm was told the war was "hopeless." The meeting for ceasefire terms came in French Field Marshal Ferdinand Foch's personal railroad car, CIWL #2149 outside the forest of Compiègne. The Entente and the Central Powers agreed to stop the fighting by 11 a.m. that day, ending combat on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. The Armistice is celebrated as Veterans' Day in the United States and as Armistice Day in other countries.

During World War II Hitler and other Nazis used the train to force France's surrender after the successful Blitzkrieg. Hitler took the train to Germany where it was destroyed by SS troops in the final days of World War II. Another train built at the same time as #2149 now stands as a restored monument to the First Armistice at Compiègne.

