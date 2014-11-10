November 10, Monday evening forecast

Increasing clouds tomorrow out ahead of the next cold front – and boy this one is a doosey! I hope you have a chance to soak up the "warmth" tomorrow because things are going to be changing.



So, for tomorrow, afternoon highs will be back into the mid to upper 70s for most of us with hit and miss showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder, in the afternoon but that is the last day of nice temperatures for a while.



Wednesday we will only muster the 60s and by Thursday and Friday afternoon highs will only make the 50s with overnight lows around freezing.



