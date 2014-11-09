1 arrested, 1 sought in LPD investigation - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -  This is a news release from the Laurel Police Department

On 10-20-14 at approximately 1743 hours, Officers of the Laurel Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 1024 Front Street.  

Officers recovered two weapons, one being a handgun and one being an assault rifle during the search. 

Through further investigation, the weapons were linked to two suspects who are convicted felons.  

On 11-06-14, George Hosey Jr. (Black Male / 38 years of age) was arrested and charged with Ex-Con in possession of a Firearm and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.  Hosey will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal court on 11-07-14.  

The second suspect being sought has been identified as Jeremy Scott Young (White/Male, 25 years of age) of Sandersville. Young is currently wanted for Ex-Con in Possession of a Firearm and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.  

Any information as to the whereabouts of Jeremy Scott Young may be forwarded to LPD or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP. Officer Layne Bounds is the lead investigator in this case.    

