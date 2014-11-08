JCJC schedules Most Beautiful Pageant

Jones County Junior College will host its annual Most Beautiful Pageant on Tuesday, November 11, at 7 p.m. in the M. P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium. The pageant is sponsored by the JCJC yearbook staff.

Twenty-five contestants will compete for the title of Most Beautiful. Serving as the mistress of ceremonies for the evening will be Allyson Scott Knotts, public relations director for the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

Entertainment will be provided by the JC Jazz band, Jones OnStage show choir members and Joe Mauldin on piano.

Tickets are $8 general admission and $5 for those with a valid JCJC ID. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and there is no reserved seating.

For more information, call 601-477-4109.

