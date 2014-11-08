Pearl River sweeps Delgado

?

Pearl River Community College swept Delgado (La.) in women's and men's basketball action here Tuesday with the Lady Wildcats taking a 64-50 victory in their season opener, while the Wildcats were 76-55 winners.



PRCC's women improved to 1-0 overall, while its men are now 2-0. DCC's women and men are 0-1.

In the women's game, the Lady Wildcats dominated in the first half. Akayla Powell out of South Pike High in Magnolia banged in a three to pump PRCC's lead to 29-7 with 7:45 left before the break before the visiting Lady Dolphins bounced back with a 15-10 scoring run to cut The River's lead to 39-22 at halftime.

Pearl River opened the second half with an 18-11 run to build its lead to 57-33 with 13:02 left --- its largest of the game --- before Delgado closed out the game with a 17-7 scoring advantage.

Marshe' Ursin paced the Lady Dolphins with a game-high 18 points (seven rebounds), while Moesha Moten added 15 (five rebounds), Alexis Jackson eight (two blocked shots), Kadija Garner three (four rebounds, two steals), and Tori Henderson, Kayla Smothers, and Erille Stewart (seven rebounds), two a piece.

Shaniqua Magee of Collins High led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points, while Asia Thibodeaux of West Harrison High added 12 (three treys, four rebounds), Danielle Street 10 (eight rebounds, three steals), Powell eight, Essence Pulliam out of Forest Hill High in Jackson six (seven rebounds, two steals), Iesha Dixon of Hinds AHS (four rebounds) and Ka'Nosha Fairley of Pascagoula High, four each, An'dreka Harper of Forest High three (two steals), Shaniqua Quinn of Brandon High two, and Vamikka Smith out of Murphy High in Mobile, Ala., one (seven rebounds).

Pearl River hit 33.3 percent (25 of 75) from the field to Delgado's 35.2 percent (19 of 54), while the Lady Wildcats were eight of 26 (30.8 percent) from three-point range to the Lady Dolphins' two-of-21 (9.5 percent) effort. At the foul line, PRCC was six of 12 (50 percent), while DCC was 10 of 18 (55.6 percent).

The River dominated the boards with 54 rebounds (26 offensive, 28 defensive) to Delgado's 40 (12 offensive, 28 defensive), while PRCC committed 11 turnovers to DCC's 13.

In the men's game, the Dolphins kept it close in the early going. The lead exchanged hands six times in the opening seven minutes and the score was tied three times before Kyaris Body out of Provine High in Jackson hit a basket to snap an 18-18 stalemate with 9:20 left before the half to put the Wildcats up for good.

Three minutes later, Markel Williams hit a three to cut PRCC's lead to 22-21, but that was as close as DCC would get. The River led 29-25 at the intermission.

Pearl River opened the second half with a dominating 34-13 scoring run to build its lead to 63-38 --- its largest of the contest. Darrlyn Willis out of Madison Memorial High in Madison, Wis., capped the backbreaking surge with a three-point play with 6:55 left.

From that point, the Dolphins outscored the Wildcats 17-13 only to come up 22 points shy of victory.

William Grant led DCC with 13 points (seven rebounds), while Dustin Cousin added 10, Williams nine (three treys), Dyron Anderson, Derrick Luke, and Edwin Winston, five a piece, Bobby Bissant four, and Jeffery Dixon and Leonard Scott, two each.

Willis paced The River with 18 points (11 rebounds, four blocked shots), while Cortez Mitchell out of Callaway High in Jackson (five of five free throws) and Laderrick Scott of Forest High (game-high 14 rebounds), 11 each, Malik Clements out of Madison West High in Madison, Wis., nine (three steals), John Cornish of Olive Branch High six, Body, William Brown out of Forest Hill High in Jackson (four assists), and Dontellius Ross out of Callaway High in Jackson (three assists), five a piece, Teddy Scott out of Provine High in Jackson three, Jordan Green out of Lanier High in Jackson two, and Timmy Shaw out of Germantown High in Memphis, Tenn., one.

Pearl River hit 49.1 percent (28 of 57) from the field to Delgado's 31.3 percent (20 of 64), while the Wildcats were two of 10 (20 percent) from three-point range to the Dolphins' five-of-22 (22.7 percent) effort. At the foul line, PRCC was 18 of 29 (62.1 percent), while DCC was 10 of 21 (47.6 percent).

The River led on the boards with 51 rebounds (11 offensive, 40 defensive) to Delgado's 35 (11 offensive, 36 defensive), while PRCC committed 18 turnovers to DCC's 16.

Pearl River and Delgado eye women and men's rematches Monday, Jan. 5, in New Orleans with game times at 5 p.m. (women) and 7 p.m. (men). PRCC's men return to action Tuesday, Oct. 11, when the William Carey University junior varsity squad visits White Coliseum for a 6 p.m. contest, while the PRCC women and men host MACJC non-division rival Mississippi Delta Thursday, Nov. 13, for 5 p.m. (women) and 7 p.m. (men) games.





