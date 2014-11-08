Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale to Present Songs of Thank - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale to Present Songs of Thanksgiving

The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Civic Chorale will present “Songs of Thanksgiving” on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach.  

“Songs of Thanksgiving” will feature music revolving around familiar hymns and songs reflecting on America and Thanksgiving.  A brass quartet comprised of individuals from Southern Miss and the Gulf Coast Community will accompany the group on several pieces.  

The Chorale will perform Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fleming Education Center Auditorium on the Gulf Park Campus. A second performance will be held on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Biloxi.

In its 20th year, the Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale's 2014-2015 season is entitled “The Road Home.” Future performances include “The Prodigal” on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015 and “Songs of Hope and Strength” on Friday, May 1 and Sunday, May 3, 2015.

The Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale is a community choir of approximately 85 singers, presenting 6-8 concerts annually along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Chorale is directed by Dr. John Flanery, associate professor and associate choral director at The University of Southern Mississippi.

“The Songs of Thanksgiving concerts will feature many standard hymn tunes and familiar songs about America,” said Flanery. “This is one of the truest holidays native to the United States and the music featured is a cornerstone of that special time of the year.”

Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.usm.edu/gulfcoast/gulf-coast-civic-chorale or contact Dr. John Flanery atjohn.flanery@usm.edu.

