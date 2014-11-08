Children’s Center at Southern Miss Receives Important Designation

The Children's Center for Communication and Development at The University of Southern Mississippi has been recognized by the Continuing Education Board (CEB) of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) as an ASHA Approved Continuing Education Provider.ASHA Approved CE Providers are the only organizations approved to offer continuing education courses for audiologists and speech-language pathologists for ASHA Continuing Education Units (CEUs).“We are pleased to welcome The Children's Center for Communication and Development as our newest ASHA Approved CE Provider organization,” said Dr. Elizabeth McCrea, president of ASHA and Clinical Professor Emerita of the Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences at Indiana University. “The Children's Center joins 532 organizations across the county and around the world that have had their organizational process and courses reviewed by our experts in continuing education to ensure the highest possible standards are met.”In order to achieve ASHA Approved CE Provider status, The Children's Center completed a rigorous application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ASHA Continuing Education Board standards that focus on the design, development, administration, and evaluation of its continuing education courses offered for audiologists and speech-language pathologists.“Our approval as an ASHA Approved CE Provider demonstrates our strong commitment to meeting ASHA CEB's standards when we offer CE courses for speech-language pathologists and audiologists,” said Children's Center Director Sarah Case-Price. “We are proud to be recognized by such a prestigious organization as ASHA and pleased to be one of the elite group of organizations that meets ASHA CEB standards for offering exemplary continuing education courses.”





Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.







