PHS honors veterans with breakfast

Veterans from across the Pinebelt gathered at Petal High School Friday for the school's 4th Annual Veteran's Day Breakfast.

The event was hosted by the Petal High School District to honor the men and women that have served in the nation's military. Attendees enjoyed fellowship with other veterans, and were served a full breakfast before a presentation. The school's gymnasium, decorated in red, white and blue, was packed with students who greeted the veterans and waved flags. The Petal High School Band played patriotic music.



Each branch of the military was honored by having their flags presented and placed before the crowd. Over 1,200 students participated in the program, and around 150 veterans were honored.

Principal of Petal High School Steve Simmons said that the school's event keeps getting bigger each year.

“Well the veterans, they just beam. They came through a tunnel of ROTC cadets with flags raised and they just come through here with so much pride," Simmons said.“It's just fun to see these kids and how they respect these men and women.”



Guest speakers included Chris Posey, a businessman from Laurel, and WDAM TV General Manager Joe Sciortino, who talked about the importance of honoring all of our nation's veterans.

