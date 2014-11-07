Local film hits theaters

The Historian, a locally produced film, hits theaters on Friday.

In the film, Dr. Ben Rhodes (Miles Doleac) accepts a job at a newly opened university to work with historian and Department Chair Valerian Hadley (William Sadler), who is fighting the balance of rekindling his fading career and caring for his dying father (John Cullum).

Rhodes and Hadley work to teach others of the importance of the past while unable to accept their own histories.

Anna (Jillian Taylor), a promising, but needy graduate student, only complicates the story with battles of love and lust.

This film is a dark, funny, humane drama that puts academia under the microscope, only to find human nature.

Miles Doleac, actor, director, writer and producer in television and theater, makes his feature film directorial debut with The Historian.

Miles has appeared in numerous television shows and films, including Sleepy Hollow, Treme, Breakout Kings, Cat Run 2, Bad Ass 3, See Girl Run, Jake's Road, and Mighty Fine.

Miles is an impassioned advocate of education. He holds a BFA in Drama (North Carolina School of the Arts), an MA in History (University of Southern Mississippi) and a Ph.D. in History (Tulane University).

He has studied the history of antiquity all over the world and currently serves as an Assistant Professor of Classics at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Miles has recently completed a book titled In the Footsteps of Alexander: The King Who Conquered the Ancient World, which is to be released in the summer of 2015.