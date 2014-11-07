Driver crashes into highschool parking lot

Residents are shaken up after an incident at West Jones High School on Friday morning.Jones County Sheriff's Department received a call around 8:30 a.m. that a car allegedly driven by Eric Gooden, 29, had run off of Springhill Road and struck nine cars in the staff parking lot of the high school.The accident knocked down two utility poles, temporarily cutting off power to West Jones Middle School. Students were sent to the school's gym until the scene was secured, according to school officials.Gooden was arrested and taken to the Jones County Jail. He has been charged with reckless driving, no insurance, no driver's license, an expired tag, and possession of marijuana, according to authorities.The accident caused more than $100,000 worth of damage.This incident is still under investigation.