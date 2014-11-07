Local businesses team up to help homeless

The Field house for the Homeless received a much needed gift on Friday.Volunteer Terry Wards said she was praying for guidance on what the organization could do to get a much needed vehicle. That is when she decided to post the need on her Facebook page.Within 5 minutes, Ward's husband had answer.“He works for the York Developments, and he told me that Liz Strickland, who is the CEO of York Developments, would donate the car they have, and it's in the parking lot, but now it didn't run,” Ward said.A prayer had been answered for the Fieldhouse, but now they needed the money to get the car running. Ward went to church on Wednesday, and asked her bible group for assistance.Alton Pierce, a Toyota of Hattiesburg employee, said he could help.“He said I can fix it, and I thought ‘you're kidding me,' and he said, ‘yeah, call me and I'll come get it,' and he did,” Ward said.Peanut's Towing Service donated the towing service to transport the vehicle from York Developments to Toyota of Hattiesburg, and technicians were able to get the car up and running.The car will be used to transport Fieldhouse clients to their jobs and other location in the city, according to Ward.

