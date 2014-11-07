Salvation Army's Angel Tree program begins

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program began on Friday. The first tree is at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg.Each year, the Salvation Army will put Angel Trees in various locations so that needy families can get assistance during the holiday season.Families submit their child's Christmas wishes to the program so they can be displayed on the Angel Tree.The public is invited to ‘adopt an angel' by donating a gift or clothes.Last year, the Angel Tree helped nearly 2,000 children in the Pine Belt.

