November 7, Friday evening forecast

Pleasant weather will continue for tonight across the Pine belt. In fact the nice weather will stick around through the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s tomorrow and the upper 60s by Sunday. A few passing clouds with no threat for more than a quick sprinkle early Sunday morning.

The 70s return as you head back to work on Monday before we get another cool down late next week.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.