RECIPE: Homemade Chili

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -  Warm up with this recipe for homemade chili by Ronni Wells.

Ingredients: 

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 - 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes (drained) or 2 chopped tomatoes

1 - 14.5 oz can tomato sauce

1 fresh garlic clove (minced) or garlic powder

1 onion (diced)

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tsp Tony Chachere's seasoning

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp butter 


Directions:

Brown ground beef in pot. While meat is cooking, sauté chopped onion and garlic in butter in a saucepan. Once meat is browned, drain fat and return to pot. Add garlic, onion, and all other ingredients and stir.  Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Serve with crackers. 

