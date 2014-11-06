RECIPE: Homemade Chili

Warm up with this recipe for homemade chili by Ronni Wells.Ingredients:1 1/2 pounds ground beef1 - 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes (drained) or 2 chopped tomatoes1 - 14.5 oz can tomato sauce1 fresh garlic clove (minced) or garlic powder1 onion (diced)2 tablespoons chili powder1 tsp Tony Chachere's seasoning1/2 tsp salt1/4 tsp black pepper1 tbsp butter





Brown ground beef in pot. While meat is cooking, sauté chopped onion and garlic in butter in a saucepan. Once meat is browned, drain fat and return to pot. Add garlic, onion, and all other ingredients and stir. Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Serve with crackers.

