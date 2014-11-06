Caribbean Collective Brings In World-Class Artists to Hattiesburg

Dr. John Wooton, director of percussion studies at The University of Southern Mississippi, and pianist Dr. Sam Bruton, professor of philosophy and religion at Southern Miss, present their project “Caribbean Collective” in concert Sunday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Thirsty Hippo in downtown Hattiesburg.Joining Wooton and Bruton is the Southern Miss Jazz Studies Director Larry Panella on saxophone as well as special guests Bill Summers on percussion; Ricky Sebastian on drums; and Chris Severin on bass. This all-star group also will be performing Monday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center with the Southern Miss Percussion Ensemble.The Caribbean Collective uses a variety of musicians with each concert they perform. Each of the three guest artists have a long and impressive list of credits. Bill Summers is the percussionist for Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters. Ricky Sebastian was long-time drummer for Harry Belafonte. Chris Severin is the bassist for Dianne Reeves and the Nevil Brothers.The set list consists of several original compositions, Caribbeanized jazz standards, pop tunes, reggae, calypso, and salsa. There is something for almost every musical pallet.“We have world-renowned artists times three,” said Wooton. “These three exceptional musicians have impressive resumes and we are thrilled they will be in Hattiesburg for two great nights of music.”Monday's performance includes these special guest artists alongside the Fresh Pans of Bellaire, Percussion Ensemble, Drum Line, and the Southern Miss Steel Pan Orchestra (SoMiSPO). SoMiSPO will be performing a composition by Bruton arranged for Steel Band by Wooton. They also will be performing the high energy Panorama hit, “Dis Feelin' Nice.” The Percussion Ensemble will feature the guest artists as they play the four arrangements:andThe Sunday concert at the Thirsty Hippo is $12 adult and $5 students at the door with open seating. The Monday event at the MPAC costs $10 at the door, but free with a Southern Miss student ID.

