Dixie Darlings Join Poppins Cast; Tickets on Sale Nov.11

When the hit Broadway musical “Mary Poppins” takes flight, she will be supported by some of the best hoofers in the area. The University of Southern Mississippi's Dixie Darlings will bring their exceptional dance skills to the grand reopening of the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium, Feb. 26 – March 1, 2015.The Southern Miss School of Music, in partnership with Forrest General Hospital, is pleased to present this exceptional cast and welcome the Dixie Darlings to the Poppins family. Tickets for the production go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 11.“To be a part of something so iconic will be thrilling.” Said Tracy Smith, director of the Dixie Darlings. “We have many performance opportunities each year, but I chose this one because of Southern Miss' tradition of excellence in the Fine Arts and because it is a Disney favorite that spans so many generations. I want my students to have the chance to participate in a production as extraordinary as Mary Poppins."The cherished Disney film has been reimagined into a spectacular new musical, with a book by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes. Featuring all of the unforgettable songs of the beloved movie, plus brand-new breathtaking musical numbers and spectacular effects, “Mary Poppins” takes both children and adults alike on a magical musical adventure.“Mary Poppins” is the story of the Banks family who live in a big house in London on Cherry Lane. Things are not going well for the family, the children, Jane and Michael, are out of control and are in need of a new nanny. Jane and Michael have their own ideas about what sort of caretaker they should have, while their parents — and in particular Mr. Banks — are insistent on someone strict for the job.When a mysterious young woman named Mary Poppins appears at their doorstep, the family finds that she's the answer to their prayers, but in the most peculiar way. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones she has a profound effect upon. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises “anything can happen if you let it.”Perfect for all ages, the show has amassed more than 40 theatre awards from around the globe.

