Southern Miss Student Royalty, Parade Grand Marshal Ready for Homecoming

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -
This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi
When you're a Golden Eagle, “All That Glitters is Gold” and The University of Southern Mississippi is glittering with golden pride as the institution celebrates its 2014 homecoming with alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends Nov. 3-8.
A busy week of activities culminates Saturday, Nov. 8 when the homecoming parade starts at 11 a.m., travelling east down Hardy Street from the University Mall parking lot to the main entrance of the Hattiesburg campus. Delores McNair, longtime administrative assistant and student advocate in the Southern Miss Dean of Students Office, will be the parade grand marshal.
Parade participants will include the university's Pride of Mississippi Marching Band, Dixie Darlings, cheerleaders and many others representing the university and local organizations and businesses. Also joining in the parade will be marching bands from Hattiesburg High School, Forrest County Agricultural High School, Perry Central High School and Jim Hill (Jackson, Miss.) High School.
A Hattiesburg native, McNair is a Southern Miss alumna and works closely with a variety of student groups at the university, including the Student Government Association, in program development and management. She is a former president of the university's chapter of the Association of Office Professionals, has served on Staff Council and is a past recipient of the university's Staff Excellence Award.
“I'm honored and humbled to be chosen as Grand Marshal for the homecoming parade,” said McNair, who was nominated for the duty by Southern Miss students. “Having worked at USM for the past 16 years has afforded me the opportunity to work with our amazing students, staff and faculty. To serve as Grand Marshal is a privilege and I hope to represent my Southern Miss and Hattiesburg community with pride and grace.”
Later that day, the Golden Eagles football team will take on Conference USA East Division foe Marshall University at 6 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Thundering Herd is one of only three undefeated football teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), formerly Division 1-A. The Southern Miss homecoming court, Mr. and Miss Southern Miss and the Alumni Association Hall of Fame 2014 inductees will be recognized at halftime of the football game.
Kierra Garner, a senior elementary education major from Jackson, Miss. was chosen homecoming queen by her fellow students during an election held earlier this semester. “Running for homecoming queen and then being elected has been quite a journey and I have loved every minute of it,” Garner said. “I thank the student body for this incredible honor. Ever since I stepped on campus, I have bled black and gold and want to leave Southern Miss better than I found it.”
Highlights of Southern Miss Homecoming 2014 include:
Friday, Nov. 7
• 8:30 a.m. -- Alumni Association Homecoming Golf Tournament
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. -- Football Friday Luncheon with Head Coach Todd Monken
• 6:30 p.m. -- Southern Miss Alumni Association Hall of Fame Banquet/Induction
• 7 p.m. -- Friday Night at the Fountain
Saturday, Nov. 8
• 8:30 a.m. -- 19th Annual Homecoming Eagle 5K Run
• 11 a.m. -- Homecoming Parade (lineup begins at 10 a.m.)
• 4 p.m. -- Eagle Walk
• 6 p.m. -- Marshall at Southern Miss
Homecoming day is also Military Appreciation Day and Girl Scout Day. For more information about homecoming at Southern Miss, including a complete list of public events associated with the event, visit http://www.usm.edu/homecoming
. For information about the homecoming parade, including how to register to participate and parade route, visithttp://www.usm.edu/homecoming/homecoming-parade-guidelines-registration
.
