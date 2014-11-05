November 5, Wednesday evening forecast

Tomorrow, we will see showers lingering around in the morning, but we should start to clear things out by lunch. During the afternoon we should seek at least a few peeks of the sun.
Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s again before we cool things down this weekend
2362 U.S. Hwy 11 Moselle
Moselle, MS 39459
(800) 844-9326
publicfile@wdam.com
(601) 544-4730EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.