November 5, Wednesday evening forecast

Clouds will stick around through the evening and a hit or miss rumble of thunder and patch of rain can't be ruled out. But as I mentioned last night, the rain is having a tough time staying together.



Tomorrow, we will see showers lingering around in the morning, but we should start to clear things out by lunch. During the afternoon we should seek at least a few peeks of the sun.



Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s again before we cool things down this weekend