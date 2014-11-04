RECIPE: Sour Cream Chicken

This recipe was submitted by Ronni Wells.Ingredients:



1/2 cup uncooked white rice



2-6 boneless skinless chicken breasts (depending on how many you are serving, the sauce is plenty for up to 6 pieces of chicken)



1 cup fresh sliced mushrooms (or 1 -12 ounce can sliced mushrooms)



1 - 10.5 ounce can cream of mushroom soup



1 can rotel (drained) (I use mild since Knox eats with us)



8 ounces of sour cream



Directions:



Preheat oven to 350. Place chicken in baking dish. Mix mushrooms, soup, rotel (drained), and sour cream. Pour mixture over chicken. Cover with foil and bake for 60 minutes. Cook rice while chicken has 20 minutes left to bake. Serve chicken and sauce over rice.



There are a lot of different things you can do to change this dish. If you want something with less fat, use the low fat sour cream and condensed soup. You can use cream of chicken and leave out the mushrooms. You can also add shredded cheese for the last few minutes of baking. You can leave off the rotel and it's still good. I already had all of these things in my fridge and pantry. Change it up for what you already have!





Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.



