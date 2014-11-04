Wayne County man seriously injured in accident in Jones County

A Wayne County man was seriously injured early Tuesday morning, November 4, when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.At 5:09 a.m., emergency medical responders and rescue units from M&M and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the accident, which occurred on the westbound side of Highway 84 East near the Masonite Lake Road intersection.

Upon arrival they found a 53-year old male inside his Toyota Camry which had crashed into a tree at the back door on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Emergency medical responders and the EMServ ambulance service emergency medical team removed the injured man from the vehicle out the front passenger door on a backboard. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with what was believed to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.



The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.



Also responding to the accident were Jones County Sheriff's Department, and an MDOT law enforcement officer who was passing by and stopped to assist.

