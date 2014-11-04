On this day in history - November 4th, 1922

Howard Carter discovers Tutankhamen's tomb in Egypt's Valley of the Kings.

With a stroke of luck, Carter found a step near Ramesses VI's tomb. Excavation of the step led to a full staircase and a passageway that has been pillaged. Carter insisted that the passageway contain a secret room and when he found it, he and his patron Lord Carnarvon became the first men to enter the tomb in over three thousand years.



The discovery of Tutankhamen's tomb began a revolution in worldwide fascination with Egyptian culture.



The tomb is open today, but will most likely close sometime in the future in favor of a replica nearby in the Valley of the Kings.



