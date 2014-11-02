National Day: Deviled Eggs, Daylights Saving Time - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

National Day: Deviled Eggs, Daylights Saving Time

File Photo File Photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Everyday is a national day of something, and today is National Deviled Egg Day and the day that Daylight Saving Time ends. 

For more information on this day of delights, click here

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly