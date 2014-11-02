Cheerleader stunt clinic set for Nov. 16 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Cheerleader stunt clinic set for Nov. 16

Cheerleader stunt clinic set for Nov. 16

File Photo File Photo
POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College 

The Pearl River Community College cheer squad will hold a stunt clinic for high school seniors on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The clinic will be from 3 to 5 p.m. in Shivers Gym on the PRCC campus. Cost is $25.

Email Candace Harper at charper@prcc.edu to reserve a spot.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly