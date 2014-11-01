Political Science Professor Accepted to Present at SPSA Conferen - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Political Science Professor Accepted to Present at SPSA Conference in January

Hattiesburg -  This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi 

Dr. Ngoc Phan, assistant professor of political science in the College of Arts and Letters at The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach, has been selected to present two papers at the 86th Annual Southern Political Science Association (SPSA) Conference in New Orleans in January 2015.

Phan will present “Hearing The Angry Roar: Are there gender differences in the strategic use of anger?” and “Let's talk about Diversity: The impact of diversity cues on political representation, redistributive policies and racial threat” at the upcoming conference.

In addition to presenting two papers, Phan will also serve as a speaker on a panel on Political Methodology at the January meeting.

Phan is a social scientist whose research combines a multidisciplinary approach to studying political questions, where she builds upon the research in political science, social psychology, behavioral economics and experimental methods. She is the founding director of the Behavioral Research Lab at Southern Miss. She earned a PhD from Rice University in May 2012 and joined the faculty at The University of Southern Mississippi in Fall 2012.

For more information about the Department of Political Science at The University of Southern Mississippi, visit http://www.usm.edu/political-science-international-development-affairs.

