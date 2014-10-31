Community Band and Chorus to perform at PRCC

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

Pearl River Community College will host the Pearl River County Community Band and Chorus in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, at the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts.

“A Musical Salute to Our Veterans” will feature patriotic music for band and choir, including Semper Fidelis, Hymn to the Fallen and Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.

Dr. John Grant, retired vice president of PRCC, will be the narrator for To Heal A Nation and The Message on the Rock.

The concert will close with The Ultimate Patriotic Sing-Along and John Philip Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever.

The band is under the direction of Johnny Baker. Choral director is Linda Holmes.

The concert is free.

