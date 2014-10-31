October 31, Friday evening forecast

Happy Halloween! For the kids that are headed out this evening - get ready to be a little chilly. Temperatures will be in the 50s tonight as the kids make their rounds.

Tomorrow summed up in one word: Cool. Well, really it should be "Cold" as parts of the Pine Belt are under a Freeze Watch. That means temperatures could approach the freezing mark tonight and again tomorrow night. We will wake up in the mid 30s only to squeak out the 60 degree mark in most spots.

The cooler weather sticks around through Sunday before we are back to normal on Monday.

Also we have to watch out for fires during the next few days.From the National Weather Service in Jackson:

According to area forestry commissions and the us forest service, recent dry conditions have made outdoor burning increasingly hazardous. Conditions are such that a spark from equipment, the heat from a catalytic converter, or any heat source could start a grass or brush fire. The combination of dry fine fuels, such as grass, and low relative humidity have resulted in continued fire danger across the region.



Minimum relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent Saturday afternoon...Creating high fire danger given the dry conditions.



Fires place area forestry commissions, fire departments, and other fire control agencies in life threatening situations, and can endanger communities. Please use caution and help prevent forest and grass fires.

