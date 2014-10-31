On this day in history - October 31st, 1517

Martin Luther nails his Ninety-Five Theses to the Castle Church door in Wittenberg, Germany.
Luther opposed the practice of selling indulgences. In the early 1500's, the Catholic Church accepted money in exchange for a document that assured people their sins were forgiven. A quote from friar Johann Tetzel summarizes indulgences: "As soon as the coin in the coffer rings, the soul from purgatory springs."
Luther outlines his problems with Catholic doctrine in general in The Ninety-Five Theses. After the document stirred up controversy, more people began worshiping Lutheran style. Luther would not recant his Theses and Pope Leo X excommunicated him in 1521.
The Ninety-Five Theses essentially kicked off the Protestant Reformation.
