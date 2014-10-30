Judge candidates ask residents to vote

Election day is less than a week away, and 15th District Circuit Court Judge candidates are urging residents to vote.



"I've been doing a lot of door to door campaigning with friends of mine, particularly in Lamar County,” said candidate Jim Gray.



While Gray is campaigning to get elected, incumbent judge Tony Mozingo is working to get re-elected.



“This campaign has allowed me to reestablish contacts, love, and relationships among dear friends and all of the communities,” Mozingo said. “Without an opponent I would not have had this [time] to reconnect.”



Mozingo has worked with Judge Harrell have worked to modernize the court system, but Gray said that there are necessary changes that need to be made.



“I also ran for this position because the drug problem in our community is a bad problem, but we have a tool that has proven to be effective called drug courts. For whatever reason and I don't know the reason, but Judge Mozingo has chosen not to participate or assist in the drug program,” said Gray. “If I am elected I plan to work with Judge Harrell and with the prosecutors to not just incarcerate drug offenders but to help make them productive members of our society.”



Mozingo said that several current participants and defendants from his court dockets have graduated from Judge Harrell's drug court.



Both candidates hope the residents go vote on Tuesday.





