October 30, Thursday evening forecast

It is about to get chilly, friends. But you get one more day of 70s first.



Tomorrow, Afternoon highs will glide into the mid 70s for most of the area despite a north wind at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a tad breezy. We could see a few gusts in our southern counties to 25 mph



Halloween night the winds will ease back and the temperatures will too. As the kids make their rounds, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.



This weekend, it will be much cooler. We may have our first frost of the year. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s.