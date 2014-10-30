Pine Belt Halloween Trick or Treating hours

This is a list of trick-or-treating hours that have been reported to WDAM

Collins- October 31, 5-7 pm

Mount Olive- October 31- 5-7 pm

Seminary, October 30, 4-6 pm

Laurel, October 31, 5-7 pm

New Augusta, October 31, 5-7 pm

Beaumont, October 31, 5-7 pm

Richton, October 30, 4-6 pm

Columbia, October 30, 5-7 pm

Hattiesburg, October 31, 4-6 pm

Petal, October 30, 5-8 pm

Ellisville, October 30, 4-7 pm.

If you do not see your city or times, call the mayor's office or city hall of your town.