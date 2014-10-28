Soso woman barely escapes burning mobile home

Tuesday morning, October 28, a 21-year old Soso woman barely escaped from her burning mobile home.

At 9:56 a.m. Fire units from Calhoun and Hebron Volunteer Fire Departments, along with volunteer firefighters from Glade and M&M VFD who were in the vicinity, responded to 373 Northridge Road. Upon arrival firefighters found the mobile home totally engulfed in flames.



The 21-year old female occupant told firefighters she was awaken by the smoke detectors going off. When she tried to get out of the bedroom, flames were blocking the doorway, so, she opened the bedroom window, and jumped out, injuring her leg.



She was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ ambulance service suffering from smoke inhalation, and a leg injury.



The cause of the fire is under investigation by Jones County Sherriff's Department Fire Investigator, Sgt. Scott Gable.



Firefighters remained on scene for over two hours performing fire suppression and overhaul operations.



Also, responding to the fire scene was Jones County Fire Coordinator, Dan McKenna.





Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.