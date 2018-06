October 28, Tuesday evening forecast

Isolated drizzle and a quick shower cant be ruled out this afternoon and evening, but for the most part we will remain dry.



Tomorrow we will have better chances for rain as the cold front sweeps through the area. Afternoon highs will be held in check by the clouds cover and scattered showers and storms. No severe weather is anticipated but a few thunderstorms may have some lightning and gusty wind.



Back in behind the rain on Wednesday we will cooler on Thursday. And for your Friday it looks like a cool, clear evening for the Trick or Treaters.