Gov. Bryant speaks on economic development

Gov. Phil Bryant spoke on economic development at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg on Tuesday.

Bryant said Mississippi will face challenges like any other state, but the fact that Mississippi surpassed a $100 billion gross domestic product for the first time in the state's history shows that good things are happening.

“We are in the top five for advanced manufacturing, we are number five in the country for women who own growing businesses in Mississippi,” Bryant said. “So that's very good. If you look at our tax structure; top ten for economic development in the nation.”

Mississippi is ranked second internationally for oil and gas development. Bryant said that positive statistics go unnoticed too often and that is why he is working to share the facts.

