Viewpoint: USM Proud

A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of attending an event at the USM president's home. Dr. Rodney Bennett and his wife Temple hosted the event to honor area high school students who have achieved the status of National Merit Semi-finalist. Dr. Joe Paul, vice-president of student affairs along with department chairs and students from Southern Miss were in attendance. I was very impressed with the warm reception and genuine interest expressed by our hosts both to the students and their families. Many of you have emailed me to express your admiration for USM. We truly have a gem right here in the Pine Belt in the University of Southern Mississippi. It plays an integral role, not only in shaping the future of those who attend, but in shaping the future of our community and our economy.

This is today's viewpoint.