On this day in history - October 28th, 1954

Ernest Hemingway wins the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy gave him the Prize "for his mastery of the art of narrative, most recently demonstrated in The Old Man and the Sea, and for the influence that he has exerted on contemporary style..."

Hemingway's earlier works such as The Sun Also Rises, A Farewell to Arms and For Whom the Bell Tolls contributed not only to the Academy's decision to give him the Prize, but also to literature in total. Because of poor health, Hemingway declined to accept the Prize in person and instead sent a speech to Stockholm.



Ernest Hemingway committed suicide on July 2nd, 1961 in Ketchum, Idaho. He was 61 years old.



