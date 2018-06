October 27, Monday evening forecast

Enjoy the sun this afternoon because it will be going away for a few days.



Tomorrow, increasing clouds through the afternoon with a south wind that could be breezy at times. The threat for rain tomorrow is low, but it isn't zero. A renegade shower or storm can't be ruled out. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s



Wednesday offers the best chance for rain – and we need it. Clouds will be with us for most of the day and highs will be around 80