October 26, Sunday evening forecast

It looks like we will see full-blown sunshine for one more day before the clouds start to increase and we see another short for showers and thunderstorms.



Afternoon highs tomorrow will climb back to the mid 80s. South winds will be cruising between 5 and 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph possible. A few high clouds will start to drift into the area late and could set the stage for a pretty sunset.



Tuesday through Thursday we will have plenty of clouds and chances for showers and storms. Everything looks like it should remain below severe limits, but keep an eye to the sky. Also be prepared for some locally heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning.