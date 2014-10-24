October 24, Friday evening forecast

This weekend the sunshine will continue. Saturday for the Southern Miss game, kick off temperature will be in the low 80s and then in the mid 70s by the start of Eaglepalooza. Sunday we will see continued warmth with highs in the mid 80s.
The chance for rain returns, though, by Tuesday of next week.
