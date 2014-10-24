Movember kickoff in Jones County

Over a dozen businesses, industry and community leaders met at the Jones County Junior College Advanced Technology Center, located at Howard Technology Park, to challenge each other to grow the best mustache during the month of November.

The annual event officially called, Movember, is a way to bring attention to men's health issues. Men are encouraged to maintain their regular doctor visits and health screenings. Concerns for men's health include prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health concerns.

This kickoff event had the participants shaving their upper lip to give everyone a clean start and will conclude on November 21st as each mustache will be judged and awards presented.

