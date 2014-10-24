Night welding class starts in January

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

Pearl River Community College is accepting applications for a spring semester welding course.

The class will meet from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m Monday through Thursday, beginning Jan. 6 and ending April 23. The classes will meet in the Career Education Building on the Poplarville campus.

The course offers an industry recognized certificate in welding, including applications for 10-hour OSHA certification, basic lift truck operator OSHA certification and NCCER certification in the core curriculum introductory craft skills and Welding Level 1 and Level 2 modules.

Cost is $300 and students must provide welding shield, gloves and cap, steel-toed shoes, long-sleeve shirt, ear plugs and safety glasses. Students must be 18 years old before Jan. 6.

Students also must provide a clean drug screen and receipt for payment to Shelia in the Career Education Building.

Payment is to be made to the PRCC business office. (PRCC will be closed Dec. 18-Jan. 4 for the the Christmas break.)

Workforce Investment Act tuition assistance will be available for those who qualify. Contact a WIN Job Center or Rebekah Jackson at 601 336-2291, rejackson@prcc.edu.

For applications, telephone Cheryl at 601 403-1113 or Shelia at 601 403-1241.

