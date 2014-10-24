African American Military History Museum Announces Booseum

This is a news release from the African American Museum

On October 31, the Museum will open after-hours for a bewitching night of family fun. From 5-7 p.m., Booseum will feature Halloween activities and games, as well as a tour of the Museum that's indeed out of the ordinary.

Entry to Booseum includes a coloring contest, ghoulish games, face painting and even the chance to get a little twisted as participants wrap each other up in tissue paper during the Mummy Contest at 5:30. Prizes are available for those who come in character and join in the costume contest at 6 p.m. The night will culminate with a flashlight tour of the Museum. This thrilling trip will include a dark walk through the exhibits, which will illuminate (by flashlight only) the stories of some of the country's bravest soldiers.

Tickets to this fun new tradition are just $2 for adults and $1 for children ages 2-12. Members get in free of charge, and all who attend Booseum will leave with a Halloween treat bag.

The African American Military History Museum's regular hours are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday with special appointments available. The USO Club opened on March 22, 1942 and was constructed by community volunteers who invested more than 40,000 hours in the project. It is currently the only surviving USO built exclusively for African American soldiers and in 2003 was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. More than 150 years of African American military history is on display in the Museum.

The African American Military History Museum is a Hattiesburg Convention Commission Facility. Since 1991, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission has been developing, operating and promoting tourism-related facilities for the Hattiesburg area. For more information, call 601.450.1942.

