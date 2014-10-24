Former U.S. and Current Mississippi Poet Laureate Appearing With Southern Miss Symphony Orchestra

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will present a concert entitled “Made in America” that will feature Natasha Trethewey, the current Mississippi Poet Laureate and former United States Poet Laureate on Thursday, Nov. 6 at Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus.

Trethewey will narrate the world premiere of the orchestral version of her Pulitzer Award-winning poem Native Guard with music composed by Southern Miss alumnus Joseph Britain. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

A native of Gulfport, Miss., Trethewey is a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and author. Her first collection, “Domestic Work” (2000), won the Cave Canem Prize for a first book by an African American poet. Domestic Work explores the lives and jobs of working-class people, particularly black men and women in the South. Based in part on her grandmother's life, the poems are particularly attuned to the vivid imagery of her characters' lives and the region itself. The book effortlessly blends free verse and traditional forms, including ballads and sonnets.

Trethewey is adept at combining the personal and the historical in her work. Her second book, “Bellocq's Ophelia” (2002), is about a fictional prostitute in New Orleans in the early 1900s. For the book, Trethewey researched the lives of the women in the red-light district, many of whom were mixed-race. She commented that the project combined “the details of my own mixed-race experience in the deep South” with facts about the real women's lives.

Her third book of poems, “Native Guard” (2006), won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in poetry. The book contains elegies to her mother, who died while Trethewey was in college, and a sonnet sequence in the voice of a black soldier fighting in the Civil War. Her recent work includes a book of creative non-fiction, “Beyond Katrina: A Meditation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast” (2010), and the poetry collection “Thrall” (2012). The latter book examines historical representations of mixed-race families, focusing on fathers and children, through a series of poems that treat portrait art of the 18th century.

Trethewey's many honors and awards include fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Radcliffe Institute, where she was a Bunting fellow. She has held appointments at Duke University, as the Lehman Brady Joint Chair Professor of Documentary and American Studies; the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; and Yale University, where she was the James Weldon Johnson Fellow in African American Studies at the Beinecke Library.

The recipient of a Mississippi Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, Trethewey was named the 2008 Georgia Woman of the Year. She has been inducted into both the Fellowship of Southern Writers and the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. In 2012, she was named Poet Laureate of the state of Mississippi and the 19th Poet Laureate of the United States.

Two of Ms. Trethewey's books, Native Guard and Thrall, will be on sale in the lobby the evening of the symphony performance. She will be signing books during the intermission and after the concert in the lobby.

The concert opens with Grammy Award-winning composer Joan Tower's “Made in America” and concludes with audience favorite, Alexandre Brussilovsky on violin, performing the Korngold Violin Concerto.

This event is being presented as part of the Mississippi Development Authority's “Year of the Creative Economy: A Mississippi Homecoming”

Tickets are available at the Southern Miss Ticket Office, 800.844.8425, 601.266.5418 or by visiting www.southernmisstickets.com.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.