Suspect sought in connection with residential burglary

Torrey Rashawn Jackson, 20

Hattiesburg Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection to a residential burglary on Oct. 13.

Torrey Rashawn Jackson, 19, has an active warrant for his arrest, according to HPD.

Jackson is approximately 5'6" and 150 pounds.

The incident occurred at 3405 Rosewood Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police Detectives Division at 601-545-4911 or Metro Crimestoppers at 601-582-STOP.

