October 23, Thursday evening forecast

Back to more sunshine tomorrow for the Pine Belt. Today we hid behind some high clouds which also shrouded our chances to see the partial solar eclipse.



For tomorrow, more sunshine and pleasant. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Then this weekend we warm into the low to mid 80s.



Then chance for rain returns as we head into next week. Right now it looks like Tuesday and Wednesday we might have to dodge some raindrops with a low threat for severe weather